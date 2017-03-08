First rendering of East Windsor casino released

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WWLP) – The Mohegan and Mashantucket Pequot tribes have released their first look at what a proposed new casino in East Windsor, Connecticut would look like.

The tribes hope to build a 200,000 square-foot “gaming and entertainment facility” right off Interstate 91 in East Windsor, at the former Showcase Cinemas property. It is just 13 miles from MGM Springfield’s casino, which is currently under construction. The tribes are hoping to attract Hartford-area players who may otherwise drive into Massachusetts to gamble at MGM’s resort.

The planned $300 million East Windsor facility would have 2,000 slot machines, and 50 to 150 table games. MGM is spending about $900 million on their casino with about 2,700 slot machines and 75 table games. The MGM Springfield facility is expected to be about 850,000 square feet in size, and include a 250-room hotel.

The East Windsor Board of Selectmen recently unanimously approved a plan to build the facility in their town, but before it can become a reality, Connecticut state lawmakers first have to approve expanding gaming outside existing tribal reservations.