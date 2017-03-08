Final renovation plans approved for Stearns Square, Duryea Way

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Final renovation plans for Stearns Square Park and Duryea way have been approved.

Mayor Domenic Sarno approved the finals plans and directed Patrick Sullivan, Executive Director of the Department of Parks, Buildings and Recreation Management to review with the Springfield Park Commission for their final approval.

The city will be making improvements to Stearns Square Park, Duryea Way, sidewalks in the area, and has plans for a new low-interest loan program to attract full-service restaurants.

The renovation will include new landscaping, trees, pavers, fountain restoration, and park furniture to Stearns Square Park. Duryea Way will be landscaped and decorative gateway arches leading in and out of the district.

The project is expected to go to bid late spring with work starting in September.

The announcement follows the recent announcement of free downtown Wi-Fi, set to begin rolling out in the coming weeks.