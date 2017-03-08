Eversource conducting aerial inspections over western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Eversource will be flying helicopters to conduct aerial inspections of high-voltage electrical equipment throughout western Massachusetts beginning Wednesday.

This type of inspection is done semiannually, according to a release sent to 22News by Eversource. The helicopters being used are described as blue and silver with the tail number N1431W, and blue and white with the tail number N411DD.

The inspections are scheduled to take place Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. in the following towns and cities:

Northfield, Erving, Wendell, Warwick, Montague, Greenfield, Leverett, Shutesbury, Pelham, Amherst, Granby, Chicopee, West Springfield, Springfield, Belchertown, Ludlow, Wibraham, Hampden, East Longmeadow, Longmeadow, Agawam, Westfield, Shelburne, Conway, Ashfield, Plainfield, Windsor, Puru, Hinsdale, Dalton, Cheshire, Lanesborough, Hancock, Pittsfield, Lenox, Lee, Otis, Becket, Blandford, Russell, Granville, and Southwick.