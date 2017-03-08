Dr. Phil – “Stay-at-home mom arrested four times for shoplifting, used kids as decoys”

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Claire, a stay-at-home mom with four small children, says even though her engineer husband, Chris, provides a comfortable lifestyle financially, she cannot control the urge to shoplift once she enters a store.

Claire says she loves the thrill of taking merchandise so much,she continues to risk going to jail or having her children taken away because of her actions.

Chris says he fears letting Claire hit rock bottom because she’s the mother of their children.

And, meet another stay-at-home mom, Jeanine, who says she rarely lets her children leave home due to her fear of germs and getting sick.

Dr. Travis Stork, host of The Doctors, advises Jeanine on the benefits of allowing “good bacteria” into your life in order to boost one’s immune system for healthier living, based on his recent book, The Lose Your Belly Diet: Change Your Gut, Change Your Life.

Watch Dr. Phil today at 3 on 22News.

Claire claims she’s addicted to shoplifting even though she can afford to buy the things she steals. https://t.co/l76qarQd4a #DrPhil pic.twitter.com/5AQY9aW824 — The Dr. Phil Show (@TheDrPhilShow) March 8, 2017