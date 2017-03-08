WWLP-22News, (NBC), has an opening for a Digital Account Executive with previous digital sales or campaign management experience. The ideal candidate must have experience selling digital solutions to key regional and local agencies and direct clients. The candidate must be an aggressive and confident self-starter who thrives in a fast-paced environment, and is also self-directed and goal-oriented with the ability to work independently to achieve sales goals. The successful candidate will be responsible for selling to local businesses as well as businesses in surrounding areas. In addition to the above, the candidate must have a proven track record of developing and maintaining significant online ad sales revenue, an in-depth knowledge of online display advertising, and ability to cultivate and sustain new prospecting relationships. The candidate should also be able to take a prospect through the entire sales cycle from prospecting to closing, as well as maintain relationships with decision makers at key agencies and the ability to direct clients in this market.

HOURS: TBD

PRIOR EXPERIENCE OR TRAINING REQUIRED: Strong relationship management skills, outstanding interpersonal skills, excellent verbal/written and organizational skills, strong prospecting skills and the ability to build and develop relationships, strategic insight to create customized digital solutions for clients; understanding of SEM, SEO, SMS Texting and Social Networking. BS/BA preferred.

APPLY: please visit the Jobs at WWLP page on WWLP.com and click the search button.

TELEPHONE: no calls please.

EOE/Minorities/Females/Veterans/Disabled.