Chicopee Fire Department welcomes six new members

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Fire Department has six new members Wednesday night.
Mayor Richard Kos swore in the newest members of the department during a ceremony at Chicopee City Hall Wednesday afternoon.
They will undergo ten weeks of training at the firefighter academy in Springfield, where they will learn the equipment and procedures.
Newly sworn-in firefighter Gregory Pray told 22News this has been his lifelong dream.
“Its been my dream since I was a little kid, ever since I was in middle school I remember saying that’s what I want to do so I kinda made a plan and tried to execute it the best I could and I ended up getting lucky,” said Pray.
The recruits will be sworn in as full-fledged Fire Fighters once they complete the training program.