Chicopee Comprehensive High School served local, antibiotic-free beef at lunch

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Students at Chicopee Comprehensive High School were served local, grass-fed and antibiotic-free beef at lunch Wednesday.

The Chicopee Public Schools Food Service Department was giving out free samples of the meat in little beef sliders throughout each lunch period, and the kids seemed to really like it.

Ryan Harb, a local sustainability specialist, told 22News, “The quality is great,so I think the students have really taking a hold to it, but we wanna do some education with it that’s kinda the whole point of this event.”

According to Chicopee’s Public Schools Food Service Department, the farm-fresh beef special was a part of a new school program that was launched in 2014 called ChicopeeFRESH, which aims to change the reputation of school meals.

Chicopee Public Schools is one of the first public school districts in the state to begin regularly serving local beef that contains no hormones or antibiotics.

Not only is it local, but it stays within budget. Joanne Lennon, Director of Food Services for Chicopee, told 22News, “It does balance out. We get some really good deals from our local farmers with fruits and vegetables.”

The Chicopee Public Schools Food Department told 22News to make it even healthier, the higher quality beef is blended with mushrooms to reduce the fat, calories, sodium, and cholesterol by over 40 percent.

Chicopee is one of the leading schools across Massachusetts to be serving local beef on the menu once a month.