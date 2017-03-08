Beat kidney disease in March

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – 1 in 3 adults are at risk for kidney disease because of high blood pressure, diabetes or a family history. Karen Corbin and Rhodaja Shubrick told us more about the importance of transplants.

Corporate Kidney Walk Breakfast

Thursday, March 30 |7:00 AM – 8:30 AM

A Breakfast Bash!

Infinity Music Hall & Bistro | 32 Front St. Hartford

Kidney Foundation Awareness Night

Friday, April 7th | 6:15PM

Hockey & Helping the Community | Thunderbirds vs. Wolfpack

XL Center | 1 Civic Center Plaza, Hartford

STATISTICS:

Kidney disease is a major public health issue.

1 in 3 American adults is at risk for kidney disease.

1 in 9 American adults has kidney disease – and most don’t know it.

Kidney disease is the 9th leading cause of death in the United States.

Of 118,000 Americans on the waiting list for a lifesaving organ transplant, more than 96,000 need a kidney. Fewer than 17,000 people receive one each year.

To register, or for more information visit KidneyWalk.org.

TEAM KIDNEY:

Team Kidney is the challenge program for NKF where you can run, jump, ride, swim – anything that makes you sweat – to raise funds to enhance the lives of everyone with or at risk of kidney disease. Whether you participate in honor of someone or you yourself have kidney disease, Team Kidney will be with you every step of the way. Contact Rob Gerowe for more information at 203-439-7912 ext 222 or rob.gerowe@kidney.org website: http://donate.kidney.org/NUHartfordMarathon

NATIONAL KIDNEY FOUNDATION (NKF):

NKF was founded in 1950 by Mr. and Mrs. Harry DeBold.

The National Kidney Foundation (NKF) is dedicated to preventing kidney disease, improving the health and well-being of individuals and families affected by kidney disease and increasing the availability of organs for transplantation.

With local offices nationwide, the NKF conducts extensive public, patient and professional education, provides screenings to detect kidney disease early on, promotes organ donation and advocates for patients through legislative action.