Radiothon for Baystate Children’s Hospital raises over $200,000 dollars

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 16th annual 94.7 WMAS Radiothon at Baystate Children’s Hospital held their “big reveal” Wednesday.

Volunteers collected a total of $233,562 dollars during the two-day long fundraiser. The money directly benefits local children being treated at the hospital. The Radiothon has raised nearly $4 million dollars since 2002.

22News spoke with Kris Walsh whose son was diagnosed with a brain tumor at just ten years old. He was being treated at Baystate until he ultimately lost his battle with cancer. “It was my child yesterday, it could be your child tomorrow or your grandchild or your niece or nephew and that’s what we’re here for today. We’re not here for my son, we’re here for yours.”

100% of the money raised will go right back in to the children’s hospital to fund health programs and services.