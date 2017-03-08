Baker Administration to test state’s water supply

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker wants the state to take over a federal program that ensures that the water you rely on is clean.

“The Commonwealth knows its bodies of water and communities best and permitting to protect water quality will best be done at the state level,” said Governor Charlie Baker.

Governor Baker wants to join 46 other states by allowing the state Department of Environmental Protection to manage a federal water quality protection program.

The governor proposed nearly $1.5 million in next fiscal year’s budget to staff and start the program. It could cost taxpayers close to $5 million each year to run the program.

“We would need to sustain a program so certainly we would need to make a continued investment in subsequent budgets in future years to continue the viability of the program,” said Sec. Matthew Beaton, of the Mass. Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs.

Under the bill, Massachusetts would have to pay for the program themselves, rather than receiving federal funding.

Environmental advocates support cleaning up the state’s waterways, but they’re worried the department won’t have enough resources or funding to support the program.

“We need to make sure that the basics that are already responsibilities of the state Department of Environmental Protection are being taken care of,” said Erica Mattison of the Environmental League of Massachusetts.

The state already has several programs that monitor pollution and water quality, including drinking water.

Governor Baker filed the bill last session, but it failed to make it past the Legislature.