Agencies reporting 911 outage for AT&T customers across US

HOUSTON (AP) — Various law enforcement and government agencies in Texas and other states around the U.S. are reporting that AT&T customers are unable to call 911 from their cellphones.

A spokesman for Dallas-based AT&T said Wednesday evening the company is aware of service issues affecting some calls to 911 for wireless customers.

The spokesman could not immediately provide more details on how many states have been affected by the outage or when the problem would be fixed.

In Texas, agencies in Corpus Christi, Fort Worth and other cities are providing alternate numbers for people to call if they have an emergency.

Agencies in Florida, Tennessee and Washington, D.C, have also sent out tweets saying they’ve been affected by the outage and are providing different numbers to call.