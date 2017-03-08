78 year-old woman struck by car on Route 9 in Hadley

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A 78 year-old woman was taken to Baystate Medical Center after being struck by a car on Route 9 in Hadley Tuesday evening.

Hadley Police Sgt. Mitchell Kuc told 22News that the woman, a resident of South Deerfield, was in a crosswalk near the Most Holy Redeemer Church, when she was struck by a Honda Civic shortly before 7:00 P.M.

Kuc said that the woman, who suffered head, leg, and hand injuries, remained conscious following the crash. An off-duty UMass police officer came to assist and comfort her until police and ambulance crews could arrive. She was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, and Kuc said that she is expected to survive.

The driver of the Honda, a 29 year-old woman from Amherst, did not appear to have been speeding or driving negligently prior to the crash, Kuc said. He noted that the victim of the crash had been wearing dark clothing at the time.

No charges are expected at this time, Kuc said. Police are not currently releasing the name of either the driver or the pedestrian.

Click here to view the map on your mobile device