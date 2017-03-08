100 grams of cocaine seized, Ludlow resident charged with trafficking

Anthony Gillette also charged with possession of ecstasy, prescription pills

By Published:
Gillette Drugs Seized1
Image Courtesy: Ludlow Police Department

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A 20 year-old man has been arrested on cocaine trafficking and other charges, following the search of his Ludlow home Tuesday.

Ludlow Police Sgt. Daniel Valadas told 22News that officers seized more than 100 grams of cocaine during the search of Anthony Gillette’s house at 37 Laurel Lane.

Valadas said that police began their investigation after receiving information through the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department’s “Text-a-tip” program. They received a search warrant, and on Tuesday afternoon, Ludlow police, state troopers, and officers from the Eastern Hampden County Narcotics Task Force moved in to conduct the search and make the arrest.

In addition to facing a charge of trafficking in cocaine, Gillette also faces counts of:

  • Possession with intent to distribute a class B drug
  • Possession with intent to distribute a class C drug (ecstasy)
  • Possession of a class C drug
  • Two counts, Possession with intent to distribute a class E drug (prescription pills)
  • Two counts, possession of a class E drug
  • Contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Gillette is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Palmer District Court. If he is convicted of cocaine trafficking, Gillette could face a sentence of eight to 20 years in prison.

Gillette, Anthony M.
Anthony Gillette. Image Courtesy: Ludlow Police Department

