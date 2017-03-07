Work underway to restore Springfield Armory’s natural landscape

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you go by the Springfield Armory National Historic Site over the next few months, you may notice some construction going on. There is an ongoing project to combine a bit of old with a bit of new, in order to beautify the landscape and prevent flooding on the historic campus.

According to a news release sent to 22News by the National Parks Service, which maintains the Armory, work has begun to improve drainage at the historic site, and restore the landscape to its more natural appearance. What this involves is the replacement of the 19th century drainage infrastructure- which contains brick-and-mortar pipeways. New PVC piping will handle runoff when the project is complete.

In addition to old infrastructure, landscaping changes that were made in the 1960s have contributed to flooding problems on the campus. Land that once contained rolling hills was leveled at that time in order to build athletic fields, leading to the creation of bogs and unnatural flooding hazards. The current project is working to restore the rolling landscape and replant trees- with attention paid to the specific locations and types of trees that had been removed decades ago.

The renovations will also include the milling and repaving of all Armory roads, and the replacement of curbing and sidewalks.

The work is expected to continue through the month of August, during which time, the Armory will remain open as normal. The Armory is open Wednesday through Sunday until Memorial Day, after which time it will be open seven days a week from 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.

