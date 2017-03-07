WMAS Radiothon to benefit Baystate Children’s Hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 16th annual Children’s Miracle Network Radiothon at Baystate Children’s Hospital is scheduled to begin Tuesday morning.

The two-day long fundraiser, hosted by the Kellogg Crew from 94.7 WMAS, directly benefits local children being treated at the hospital for various medical conditions.

During the Radiothon, the Kellogg Crew will be broadcasting live from the hospital from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. Listeners will have the opportunity to hear stories from patients and their families, and will be able to call in and make donations.

To donate call 413-794-1111

Baystate is a Children’s Miracle Network Hospital, which means more than 100 percent of the money raised will go right back into the children’s hospital to fund health programs and services.

Each year, Baystate Children’s Hospital treats about 40,000 children. The Radiothon has raised nearly $4 million for local patients and their families since 2002.