Try ‘Shakshuka’ a Middle Eastern dish

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Attributed to Egypt, Tunisia, Libya, Morocco, and Israel, ‘Shakshuka’ a Middle Eastern, tomato based dish with a hint of spice, and with a few vegetables, and is finished with eggs poached on top. Personal Chef Bill Collins from ChefBill.com showed us how to make it.

Shakshuka

2 tablespoons olive oil

3 small red potatoes, cut into ¼” dice

1 onion, peeled and cut into ¼” dice

1 red pepper, seeded and cut into ¼” dice

2 garlic cloves, peeled and minced

1 teaspoon sweet paprika

¼ teaspoon ground cumin

28 oz can diced tomatoes

1-3 teaspoons hot chili sauce

2 teaspoons honey

1 teaspoon red or balsamic vinegar

4-6 eggs

½ cup crumbled feta or goat cheese

3 scallions, thinly sliced

salt

ground black pepper

Heat a large skillet over a medium-high heat. When it’s heated, add the olive oil, then the potatoes. Cook the potatoes for 3 minutes, or until starting to brown. Turn them over, and continue to cook for another 3 minutes, or until they’re browned on two sides. Add the onion and pepper. Cook for another 3-5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the pepper and onion are starting to cook through. Add the garlic, and cook until fragrant, approximately 30 seconds. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Add the tomatoes, 1 teaspoon of the chili sauce, honey, and balsamic vinegar. Stir and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low, and simmer the mixture until it thickens, about 3-5 minutes. While the mixture is simmering, carefully place each egg, removed from its shell, into small cups or ramekins. Do not break the yolks. Once it has thickened, check the seasoning. Add more salt, pepper, or chili sauce, as needed. Make slight indentations in the mixture with a large spoon, for each egg. Carefully slide the eggs into the indentations, and sprinkle them with salt and pepper. Cover the pan, and cook for 3 minutes. The eggs will be done now, if you like them runny. If you want them firmer, turn off the heat for another two minutes. Spread the crumbled cheese and scallions over the top, and serve in individual bowls.

Makes 2-3 servings.

Serve with crusty bread and salad

NOTE: The reason for placing the eggs in ramekins is to quickly add them to the tomato mixture without the challenge of having broken egg shells in the pan