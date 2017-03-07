Try ‘Shakshuka’ a Middle Eastern dish

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Attributed to Egypt, Tunisia, Libya, Morocco, and Israel, ‘Shakshuka’ a Middle Eastern, tomato based dish with a hint of spice, and with a few vegetables, and is finished with eggs poached on top. Personal Chef Bill Collins from ChefBill.com showed us how to make it.
Shakshuka
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 3 small red potatoes, cut into ¼” dice
- 1 onion, peeled and cut into ¼” dice
- 1 red pepper, seeded and cut into ¼” dice
- 2 garlic cloves, peeled and minced
- 1 teaspoon sweet paprika
- ¼ teaspoon ground cumin
- 28 oz can diced tomatoes
- 1-3 teaspoons hot chili sauce
- 2 teaspoons honey
- 1 teaspoon red or balsamic vinegar
- 4-6 eggs
- ½ cup crumbled feta or goat cheese
- 3 scallions, thinly sliced
- salt
- ground black pepper
- Heat a large skillet over a medium-high heat. When it’s heated, add the olive oil, then the potatoes. Cook the potatoes for 3 minutes, or until starting to brown. Turn them over, and continue to cook for another 3 minutes, or until they’re browned on two sides.
- Add the onion and pepper. Cook for another 3-5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the pepper and onion are starting to cook through. Add the garlic, and cook until fragrant, approximately 30 seconds. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.
- Add the tomatoes, 1 teaspoon of the chili sauce, honey, and balsamic vinegar. Stir and bring to a boil.
- Reduce the heat to low, and simmer the mixture until it thickens, about 3-5 minutes.
- While the mixture is simmering, carefully place each egg, removed from its shell, into small cups or ramekins. Do not break the yolks.
- Once it has thickened, check the seasoning. Add more salt, pepper, or chili sauce, as needed. Make slight indentations in the mixture with a large spoon, for each egg.
- Carefully slide the eggs into the indentations, and sprinkle them with salt and pepper.
- Cover the pan, and cook for 3 minutes. The eggs will be done now, if you like them runny. If you want them firmer, turn off the heat for another two minutes.
- Spread the crumbled cheese and scallions over the top, and serve in individual bowls.
Makes 2-3 servings.
Serve with crusty bread and salad
NOTE: The reason for placing the eggs in ramekins is to quickly add them to the tomato mixture without the challenge of having broken egg shells in the pan