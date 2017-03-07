Trump support adds new dimension to paid leave push at State House

BOSTON (State House News Service) – Some Bay State Democrats found themselves with an unlikely ally in President Donald Trump last week, as he took a moment in his first address to Congress to tout paid family leave.

Workers rights, anti-poverty and women’s groups in Massachusetts have been pushing for the creation of a paid family and medical leave program in the state, legislation that is backed by a majority of lawmakers and passed the Senate last year.

“My administration wants to work with members of both parties to make child care accessible and affordable, to help ensure new parents that they have paid family leave, to invest in women’s health, and to promote clean air and clean water, and to rebuild our military and our infrastructure,” Trump said in his remarks last Tuesday.

Though the paid family leave program Trump has highlighted is narrower in scope than proposals on the table in Massachusetts, their backers hope the national spotlight will help push a bill over the finish line this year.

Rep. Ken Gordon, a Bedford Democrat who sponsored one of the bills, said he was encouraged to hear Trump draw attention to the concept, calling it a “great beginning” to have both Republicans and Democrats are now talking about the issue.

“The federal government, the state, the Senate, the House — we all see the problem and we all recognize that there is a problem,” Gordon. “At a time of great stress or a time of great joy — which is either when a child is very ill or a child is born or adopted — a family needs to be together, and those are our family values here in Massachusetts.”

Gordon and Senate Ways and Means Chairwoman Karen Spilka are the two main sponsors of bills to create an insurance program making workers workers eligible for paid leave to recover from a serious illness or injury, care for a sick or injured family member or care for a new child.

The maximum weekly benefit is set at $650 under Gordon’s bill and $1,000 in Spilka’s.

Both bills call for the leave to be financed at least in part by employer contributions and allow employers to require that workers contribute up to 50 percent of the premium cost. People who are self-employed would pay the full premium cost.

Trump’s child care policy plan, released during his campaign, called for six weeks of paid maternity leave through amendments to the existing unemployment insurance that companies are required to carry.

Deb Fastino, the executive director of the Coalition for Social Justice, said Trump’s proposal had a “very narrow focus” and that a broader family and medical leave bill has been filed by Democrat U.S. Reps. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut.

Fastino, who said her coalition has been advocating for paid leave for several years, said she sees momentum growing behind it, buoyed by the national attention and the buildup of years of grassroots work.

“It’s very popular in Massachusetts,” she said. “Everyone I talk to is affected directly or indirectly by this. Because this bill is broad and it includes maternity leave, paternity leave, sick leave for yourself or family member, it touches everyone’s life and it’s a matter of economic security, which everyone needs.”

The paid family leave bills are backed by more than half of the state lawmakers in each the House and Senate, according to the Raise Up Coalition. The coalition said 93 of the 160 representatives and 25 of the 40 senators, all Democrats, have signed on to the bills (S 1048, HD 2573) as co-sponsors.

The issue was not on the priority list of Democratic legislative leaders last session until the tail end of formal sessions.

The bill never surfaced for a vote in Speaker Robert DeLeo’s House and the Senate passed its paid family and medical leave bill on July 30, the second-to-last day of formal sessions for the year. Sen. Jason Lewis, the new co-chair of the Joint Committee on Labor and Workforce Development, has said he hopes to take up paid leave earlier this year to give the House and Gov. Charlie Baker more time to consider the Senate’s plan.

In a speech Tuesday morning, DeLeo plans to declare that the House will take up another bill, the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, “as soon as possible.”

According to his prepared remarks, DeLeo will say that the bill “provides essential guarantees and safety measures. Under this law, pregnant women will be protected from discrimination when it comes to commonsense accommodations like nursing needs and food, water and restroom breaks. And businesses will engage in a collaborative process with their employees to determine effective and reasonable accommodations.”

Asked whether he would support paid family and medical leave after Trump’s call for Congress to pass a federal law, Baker mistakenly claimed that Massachusetts already had a leave guarantee.

“We have paid family leave in Massachusetts currently, passed on the ballot last year and we implemented it,” Baker said.

Baker spokesman Brendan Moss later clarified to the News Service that Baker was referring to a ballot law guaranteeing workers’ rights to earned sick time, which was approved in 2014.

“While there has been no new formal policy on paid family leave introduced by the new administration or passed by the Massachusetts legislature so far this session, the administration will continue to monitor any federal developments and will carefully review any legislation that reaches the governor’s desk,” Moss said.

The paid leave bills last session met opposition from business groups, which remain against the idea.

Chris Geehern of the Associated Industries of Massachusetts said AIM is generally opposed to the policy, though the group is still studying the specifics of this year’s bill. He said he expects the issue to be debated both on Beacon Hill and in Washington.

“From a philosophical standpoint, we view it as kind of the latest in a series of bills that seem to want to measure social progress by paying people not to work, and so obviously that’s going to hinder the efficiency of the entire economic system,” he said.

AIM officials joined members of the Senate last Wednesday to discuss legislative priorities. Geehern said that specifics of the paid leave bill weren’t discussed during a closed-door portion of the caucus, though senators acknowledged the bill was likely to come up during the session.

During the part of the meeting open to the press, Onyx Specialty Papers owner Pat Begrowicz said she supports paid leave but urged the senators to consider the practical implementation of imposing a new requirement.

“The reality of it is that 20 percent of your workforce, the more paid time off you give them, paid time not to work, they will use every last minute of it and they will abuse the system for it,” she said. “And it’s very challenging as an employer not to design a terrible system that addresses those 20 and try to really still not to take away benefits from the 80 percent that play well by the rules and give you a fair day’s work.”

California, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Washington and New York have passed paid family leave insurance laws, according to the National Partnership for Women and Families. New York’s, the most recent, was enacted in 2016 and takes effect in 2018. Washington D.C. also passed a paid leave law this year, with the policy set to take effect in July 2020.

Retailers Association of Massachusetts general counsel Ryan Kearney said the other states do not require employers to contribute to the leave insurance, as the plan here would.

“With only four other states doing this and none of them requiring employer contributions, Massachusetts businesses are going to be at a competitive disadvantage, especially in retail, where you can order something online and get it from a state that’s not impacted by some of these mandates,” he said.

Gordon, the sponsor of the House bill, said business owners and groups he talks to often “realize there’s a benefit” to paid leave after they’ve learned about the details of the proposal. He said employers who do offer their workers some form of paid leave now must also pay another worker to cover the missed shift, effectively paying twice.

“That money comes right out of their pocket because there’s no insurance for family leave,” he said. “It would actually in the long-run cost many employers less.”

[Matt Murphy contributed reporting]