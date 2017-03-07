State police searching for missing teen girl

(WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen girl.

According to state police media relations, 16-year-old Eva Douglas has blonde hair and blue eyes, is 5 feet 4 inches tall, and weighs around 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing black workout attire.

State police say its possible Douglas is with a “male party,” and said they may be in the local area, or could have traveled out of state.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Paxton Police Department at 508-791-6600.