State police searching for missing teen girl

Girl has blonde hair, blue eyes

By Published:
Photo courtesy Massachusetts State Police

(WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen girl.

According to state police media relations, 16-year-old Eva Douglas has blonde hair and blue eyes, is 5 feet 4 inches tall, and weighs around 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing black workout attire.

State police say its possible Douglas is with a “male party,” and said they may be in the local area, or could have traveled out of state.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Paxton Police Department at 508-791-6600.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s