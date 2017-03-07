Springfield apartment building damaged in fire

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A late morning fire Tuesday caused damage to a Springfield Housing Authority apartment building.

Dennis Leger, aide to the Springfield Fire Commissioner, told 22News that two people have been forced from their apartments as a result of the fire at 42 Lionel Benoit Rd. No one was injured, and firefighters were able to get everything under control quickly.

Leger said that there was fire damage to the second floor of the building, while there was also smoke and water damage to the first floor.

Leger said that investigators had determined a candle in a bathroom caused the fire.

Lionel Benoit Road is part of the Reed Village apartment complex.

Click here to see the map on your mobile device.