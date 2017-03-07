Sen. Warren: Trump trying to divert public from Russia ties

Warren says it diverts attention by moving from "one crazy accusation to the next"

Associated Press Published: Updated:
(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

BOSTON (AP) — Sen. Elizabeth Warren says President Donald Trump’s tweets accusing former President Barack Obama of wiretapping his campaign are meant to draw attention away from questions about the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia.

The Massachusetts Democrat said Monday that “President Trump is failing, he knows it and he’s trying to find a way to distract the press and to distract the American people.”

White House advisers insisted Monday that Trump believes the allegations he made over the weekend, for which he provided no evidence.

Warren says Trump hopes to divert attention by moving from “one crazy accusation to the next.”

Warren says Trump doesn’t know how to conduct himself as president and is instead “tweeting about ratings on The Apprentice and making wild accusations with no foundation about our former president.”

____

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s