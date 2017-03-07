Sen. Warren: Trump trying to divert public from Russia ties

BOSTON (AP) — Sen. Elizabeth Warren says President Donald Trump’s tweets accusing former President Barack Obama of wiretapping his campaign are meant to draw attention away from questions about the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia.

The Massachusetts Democrat said Monday that “President Trump is failing, he knows it and he’s trying to find a way to distract the press and to distract the American people.”

White House advisers insisted Monday that Trump believes the allegations he made over the weekend, for which he provided no evidence.

Warren says Trump hopes to divert attention by moving from “one crazy accusation to the next.”

Warren says Trump doesn’t know how to conduct himself as president and is instead “tweeting about ratings on The Apprentice and making wild accusations with no foundation about our former president.”