Riverdale cast reacts to Season 2 announcement

The CW Springfield Published:
Riverdale Pilot Series Premiere
Pictured (L-R): Behind the scenes with KJ Apa as Archie, Camila Mendes as Veronica, Cole Sprouse as Jughead, and Lili Reinhart as Betty. Credit: Katie Yu, The CW

(CW) – On Tuesday, we’ve learned that Riverdale will be back with a second season during the 2017-18 season. Here’s what the cast of Riverdale had to say about it:

BONUS TWEET (Thanks to the humor of Cole Sprouse):

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s