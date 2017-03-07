Riverdale cast reacts to Season 2 announcement

(CW) – On Tuesday, we’ve learned that Riverdale will be back with a second season during the 2017-18 season. Here’s what the cast of Riverdale had to say about it:
Me alone on the plane celebrating by myself. pic.twitter.com/REkiTwGjIg
— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) March 7, 2017
😭😭😭😭 IM ALONE ON A PLANE BUT IM HAPPY NRIFUEBWLAJFCUHERB https://t.co/zYs2pDuhLx
— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) March 7, 2017
Season 2 of Riverdale could mean….. more dark Betty? 😈
— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) March 7, 2017
Can't even begin to express how thrilled I am to post this! Season 2 is a fox #riverdalestrong https://t.co/iIQo1uhax2
— Marisol Nichols (@marisolnichols) March 7, 2017
#Riverdale S2 pick-up!! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 Thank you thank you thank you to all of our wonderful fans 😍 You've allowed us to bring you more magic! https://t.co/jOkxeLD9mb
— Mädchen Amick (@madchenamick) March 7, 2017
OH EM GEE
😭👏🙌💫😻💃 thanks to all our viewers and fans!! #RiverdaleStrong https://t.co/IUPD1l62DX
— Ashleigh Murray (@iamamurray) March 7, 2017
Season 2 here we come ❤ IM SO HAPPY !!!!! https://t.co/gbnCt9f1Hs
— Madelaine Petsch (@madelainepetsch) March 7, 2017
is this real life 😭❤ https://t.co/nJOKgzKN1P
— Camila Mendes (@CamilaMendes) March 7, 2017
BONUS TWEET (Thanks to the humor of Cole Sprouse):
A #Riverdale origin story pic.twitter.com/D1gAi5QzqW
— Cole M. Sprouse (@colesprouse) February 24, 2017
WWLP.com > Share this:
Advertisement