Red Cross needs help following recent house fires

Disaster teams help families deal with aftermath of fires

By Published:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The American Red Cross is in need of both volunteers and blood donations, because of a recent increase in house fires.

The American Red Cross Disaster Team works daily, helping families who have lost their homes in house fires. There has been increase in fires in western Massachusetts this winter, including two on Saturday: one in Warwick and one in Blandford.

Five people were killed in the Warwick house fire, including four children.

“We had three fires in three days, and it does stretch our resources. We’re always prepared and we will respond wherever there is a fire and a family that needs us, but it does tap our resources and makes us a little thin,” Nathan said.

The American Red Cross is looking to reduce home fires by as much as 25% as part of their national Home Fire Campaign. Click here to learn more about it.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s