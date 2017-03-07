Red Cross needs help following recent house fires

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The American Red Cross is in need of both volunteers and blood donations, because of a recent increase in house fires.

The American Red Cross Disaster Team works daily, helping families who have lost their homes in house fires. There has been increase in fires in western Massachusetts this winter, including two on Saturday: one in Warwick and one in Blandford.

Five people were killed in the Warwick house fire, including four children.

“We had three fires in three days, and it does stretch our resources. We’re always prepared and we will respond wherever there is a fire and a family that needs us, but it does tap our resources and makes us a little thin,” Nathan said.

The American Red Cross is looking to reduce home fires by as much as 25% as part of their national Home Fire Campaign. Click here to learn more about it.