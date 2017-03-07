Preview The Flash – The Wrath of Savitar

The CW Springfield Published:

The Flash The Wrath of Savitar
Credit: YouTube, The CW Television Network

(CW) – Executive Producer Aaron Helbing talks about what Kid Flash must do to save his sister.

While training with Barry (Grant Gustin), Wally (Keiynan Lonsdale) starts to have visions of Savitar, which he hides from the team. A dangerous secret threatens Barry and Iris’ (Candice Patton) happiness.

Alexandra La Roche directed the episode written by Andrew Kreisberg & Andrew Wilder (#315). The episode airs on March 7, 2017.

Click here to view the video on your mobile device >>

Connect with The Flash Online:
Visit The Flash WEBSITE: http://on.cwtv.com/TheFlash
Like The Flash on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/cwtheflash
Follow The Flash on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/cw_theflash
Follow The Flash on INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/cwtheflash

Join The CW Springfield on Social Media for more news, trailers, and behind the scene interviews of your favorite CW shows:
Like The CW Springfield on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/TheCWSpringfield
Follow The CW Springfield on TWITTER: http://twitter.com/CWSpringfield
Sign Up for Text Alerts: http://wwlp.com/2015/02/28/the-cw-text-alerts/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s