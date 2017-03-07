Poll: Economy is helping Trump, tweets are not

BOSTON (WWLP) – A new Suffolk University/USA Today Poll shows that Americans are feeling good about the economy, and that could be very good news for President Donald Trump.

The new numbers released Tuesday show Trump’s approval rating at 47%, with 44% disapproving. The president also scored high on leadership, with 55% of those surveyed saying that Trump has shown leadership during his first 40 days in office, though 41% say that he has not done so.

Still, belief that he has shown leadership does not directly translate into approval for what he is doing. Forty-six percent of those surveyed said that they support the president’s policies, while the same number of voters say they disapprove.

The president fared poorly on the issue of his attitude. More than 60% disapprove of the president’s temperament, while 30% approved.

The economy, however, may be providing a strong boost for Trump, with most Americans having optimistic feelings about where we are headed economically. “Donald Trump’s strongest suit has been the economy,” Suffolk University Political Research Director David Paleologos said. “His early tweets about saving jobs and taxpayer money on federal contracts were well received. But when he veers off that track, he opens himself up to criticism even by members of his own party.”

Some other findings of the Suffolk University/USA Today Poll:

A majority of Americans, 52%, believe that the U.S. is in an economic recovery, 25% said the economy is stagnant, 7% said we are in recession, 6% said we are in a depression.

Most voters disagree with Trump’s statement that members of the media are enemies of the American people. Nearly 59% said they are not enemies, but 34% agreed with the president’s statement.

Almost 63% of voters view allegations of Russian meddling in the presidential election as “very” or “somewhat” serious. Thirty-one percent said that it was not very serious, or not-at-all serious. Most also want an independent investigation regarding Russian contacts with Trump associates.

Fifty-nine percent of voters surveyed said that they want the president to stop tweeting so much, whereas 28% approve of the president’s use of the social media platform.

A strong majority, 72% of respondents want to see Medicare and Social Security protected from any cuts, with only 22% saying steps should be taken to control the programs’ growing costs.

Nearly half of respondents, 49%, said they opposed accelerating the deportation of illegal immigrants who had not committed a serious crime, while 40% did support accelerated deportation.

Sixty-three percent of those surveyed want to continue to prevent the deportation of “dreamers,” foreign-born people who were brought to the United States illegally as children. Twenty-two percent said dreamers should not be protected.

Americans remain strongly divided on the future of the Affordable Care Act, often referred to as “Obamacare.” Seventeen percent said that they want an immediate repeal, 25% say Obamacare should not be touched at all, nearly 50% do not want the law changed until a comprehensive replacement program is in place.

Sixty-two percent of respondents say that recent bomb scares and incidents of vandalism at Jewish centers show an increase in anti-Semitism nationally, while 23% said that it does not.