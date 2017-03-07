Police: man slashed in face by attacker with a screwdriver

The two men weren't acquainted

By Published:

MEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — A 28-year-old is facing charges he randomly slashed another man in the face with a screwdriver outside a Starbucks in the Boston suburbs.

Prosecutors say Junior Dornevil attacked his victim outside the coffee shop in Medford shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday. He fled to a nearby subway station where he was arrested by state police.

Dornevil was arraigned in Somerville District Court and held without bail pending his next court date on March 14.

He’s been charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault with intent to maim and disorderly conduct. It’s not immediately clear if he has a lawyer.

Police haven’t named the 30-year-old victim but say it appears the two men weren’t acquainted. The victim was treated at the hospital but his injuries aren’t life-threatening.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s