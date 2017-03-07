Police: Dad, daughter drunkenly attacked MBTA transit officer

BOSTON (AP) — A Saugus father and daughter have been arrested after police say the duo drunkenly attacked an off-duty transit officer in Boston.

Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority Transit Police say 22-year-old Madison Muse and her father, 48-year-old David Muse were forced off of a train at the Community College stop following a disturbance late Friday.

The Muses exited the train. Authorities say Madison Muse then began shouting racial slurs and expletives as they walked away.

Police say she and her father then punched and kicked an off-duty officer who began recording her behavior with his phone. They say the Muses appeared intoxicated.

It wasn’t immediately clear what charges the Muses face or whether they have attorneys.