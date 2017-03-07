Pittsfield man gets prison time for raping teenager

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Pittsfield man who repeatedly sexually assaulted a teenage girl he knew has been sentenced to up to six years in prison.

The Berkshire Eagle reports that 29-year-old Zachary Santoro was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to four counts of rape and abuse of a child, and three counts of indecent assault and battery.

Prosecutors say Santoro assaulted the victim between June and August of 2014 when she was 15 years old.

Authorities say he also sent her sexually explicit texts and photos.

She came forward with the allegations in May 2015, saying delayed reporting the assaults in an effort to avoid disrupting Santoro’s family.

Santoro has known the victim, who is now 18, virtually her entire life.

Information from: The Berkshire (Mass.) Eagle, http://www.berkshireeagle.com