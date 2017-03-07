Patriots Gronkowski to personally thank students in Turners Falls Tuesday

TURNERS FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – Students at Sheffield Elementary School in Turners Falls are expecting a big “Thank You” from a special guest Tuesday morning.

New England Patriots Tight End Rob Gronkowski is scheduled to visit the school with his staff from One Mission to personally thank students and staff for supporting the One Mission Charity, and more specifically, for supporting their classmate Dimitri Conway, who is now in remission from Leukemia.

The school recently raised $17,000 for the One Mission Charity during a “Buzz Off” event, where participants shaved their heads in honor of Conway.

In addition to thanking the students for their admirable efforts, Gronkowski is expected to talk about his long-term relationship with One Mission. One Mission is a pediatric cancer charity that aims to make living in the hospital less lonely and stressful for children.

The 2017 Buzz Off event at Gillette Stadium is scheduled for June 4.