Panel at UMass to discuss ‘School-to-Prison Pipeline’ Tuesday

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A panel at the University of Massachusetts in Amherst will be discussing the nation’s educational climate for minority students Tuesday afternoon.

According to a release sent to 22News, the panel will include Niya Kenny, the lead plaintiff in a federal suit challenging South Carolina’s “Disturbing a School” law, two American Civil Liberties Union attorneys, and the founder of Every Black Girl, Inc.

The panel discussion is free and open to the public. It is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. and will take place in 101 Furcolo Hall on campus.

Can’t make it? 22News Reporter Alessandra Martinez is attending the discussion and will bring you the highlights on 22News Starting at 5:00.