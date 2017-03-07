Obamacare replacement unveiled

(NBC News) Republicans are delivering on a promise nearly seven years in the making.

In a plan rolled out online Monday night, the GOP introduced the American Health Care Act, their replacement for Obamacare.

Democrats are already gearing up for a battle.

“We will fight tooth and nail to make sure that people that now have insurance under the Affordable Care Act will maintain that insurance,” says New York’s Rep. Joseph Crowley.

Under the new plan there’s no longer a mandate for people to get coverage, and no fine.

Coverage for people with pre-existing conditions stays, and children can still stay on their parents’ insurance until age 26.

The cost of the new plan is still unknown.

Republicans are already signaling this may not be the final version, and some, both moderate and conservative, are not completely sold.

