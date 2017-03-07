Meal service lets subscribers eat like Tom Brady

BOSTON (State House News Service) – Tom Brady is commercializing his healthy eating habits, aiming to spread some of his favorite meals to the masses. TB12, Brady’s training and nutrition organization, and meal kit company Purple Carrot announced Tuesday that they’ll begin shipping fresh meals April 3.

“TB12 Performance Meals are priced at $78/week ($13/plate), for 3 unique dinners serving 2 people each,” according to the companies. “Sample recipes include Crispy Turnip Cakes with Tabbouleh, White Lentil Risotto with Roasted Vegetables, and Ramen with Gingered Greens and Broccolini.”

The meal subscription service, TB12 Performance Meals, “will include fresh, pre-portioned ingredients and simple step-by-step guidance to help active individuals cook many of the same delicious meals Brady will be eating.”

“The team at Purple Carrot is so aligned with the way we think about food as a key component to sustaining peak performance and maximizing overall wellness that it became a very easy decision for us to join forces,” Brady, a five-time Super Bowl champion, said in a statement.

“Eating meals just like the ones we’ll send out to our customers has helped me stay at the top of my game, and it’s really exciting to be able to deliver the recipes and ingredients for people to easily cook these meals at home.”