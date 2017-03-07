Man charged in screwdriver attack outside Medford Starbucks

MEDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – State troopers made a quick arrest after a man was stabbed in the face with a screwdriver outside a Boston-area Starbucks Tuesday morning.

According to Massachusetts State Police Media Relations, Junior Dornevil, 28, of Medford was arrested at the Wellington MBTA station in Medford, moments after the attack.

State police say that the 30 year-old victim suffered cuts to his face during the attack, which was reported at around 9:30 A.M. Troopers got to the Starbucks moments later, and headed toward the nearby T station after receiving word that was where the suspect was headed.

The victim was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, and is expected to survive.

Dornevil is charged with assault, and will be arraigned in Somerville District Court.

State police say it appears Dornevil and the victim did not know each other.

