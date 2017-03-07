Landscapers embracing warmer weather

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It has been a “wild” weather pattern so far this winter season. 22News is working for you with what this could mean for some local businesses.

Some local businesses really count on the weather. Landscapers here in western Massachusetts are really enjoying these mild temperatures.

Some landscaping businesses here in western Massachusetts do snow removal in the winter. It has already been a better season after most towns got close to a foot of snow in the beginning of February. But after mild temperatures followed that snowfall, it didn’t take long for that snow to melt away. It doesn’t even feel like, let alone look like, winter here in western Massachusetts, there are barely any snowpacks left

That has most landscaping business taking advantage of the mild weather and now looking forward to spring to start.

22News talked with Mountain View Landscapes and Lawncare in Chicopee. They said this mild weather pattern has them possibly starting outdoor work earlier. Mark Lacombe, General Manger of Mountain View Landscapes and Lawncare, told 22News, “Earlier than usual spring starts weather dependent it can start anytime middle of March to the middle of April.”

Mountain View Landscapes and Lawncare told 22News if the weather keeps going the way it has been, they might be starting lawn work the 3rd week in March. Which would if them a jump start on business.

It also helps that the ground is somewhat soft. This will benefit future outdoor work that will be done in a couple of weeks.