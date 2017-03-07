Holyoke St. Patrick’s Day Committee honored

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade Committee, alongside the colleens, were honored Tuesday night by the city council.

The committee told 22News planning for this parade is a year-round process that takes a lot of work.

But they’re excited to do it year after year, to recognize our area’s Irish heritage.

“It’s important for the city because it really is the day we get to shine and be a centerpiece of the entire valley and it’s important economically,” said the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade Committee President Michael Moriarty.

Moriarty said the Holyoke St. Patrick’s parade is the second largest in the entire country.

The parade weekend generates more than $20 million for the local economy each year.