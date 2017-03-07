Holyoke looking to make changes to smoke alarm requirements

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – After a deadly fire new years day in Holyoke, the city is looking to make changes to fire alarm systems.

The city council discussed requiring landlords to install working fire alarms. If the system is down, they’d be required to notify the fire department.

After that deadly fire on North East Street, they also talked about possibly directly connecting a buildings alarm system to the fire department.

Councilor Linda Vacon said making changes, could be tough because many of these laws are handled by the state.

“The ability to change that law would have to be something done through a special legislative process rather than a local ordinance,” said Vacon.

No ordinances were passed Tuesday night.

Vacon said the council is working to see what they can and can’t do under local jurisdiction.