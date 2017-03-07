Hadley police looking for car involved in hit-and-run crash

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Hadley are hoping that any witnesses can give them the description of a car involved in a reported hit-and-run crash.

According to Hadley Police Sgt. Kenneth Hartwright, a white Kia sedan was struck from behind at the intersection of Route 9 and Route 116 South around 7:00 Monday night.

Police say the car that hit the Kia drove away after quickly turning northbound back onto Route 116. The driver of the Kia was taken to the hospital with injuries after the crash, and was unable to get a description of the car or its driver.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information is asked to call the Hadley Police Department at 413-584-0883.