FBI director keeps it light amid Trump wiretapping claims

CHELSEA, Mass. (AP) — FBI Director James Comey kept things light during a visit to Massachusetts as controversy swirled over President Donald Trump’s allegations that his phones were tapped during last year’s election.

Comey said Tuesday at a ribbon-cutting for the Boston FBI division’s new offices that he wanted to talk about something controversial and “on the minds” of many people.

“I’m a New York Giants fan,” he said, drawing laughter from the New England crowd.

Comey also likened the “sustained excellence” of the FBI with the continued success of Super Bowl champions the New England Patriots.

Trump claims former President Barack Obama tapped his phones during the election. Comey has privately asked the Justice Department to dispute Trump’s wiretapping allegations.

Obama’s camp has flatly denied Trump’s claims, which were presented without evidence.