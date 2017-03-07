Ex-principal accused of taking upskirt videos of girls at Walmart

HARTFORD, Conn. (WWLP) – A former elementary school principal in Connecticut has been charged with voyeurism and risk of injury to a minor, after allegedly taking voyeuristic videos of girls in public places.

According to Connecticut State Police, John Bean, 46, of East Hartford, surrendered Monday to detectives from the department’s Computer Crimes unit. Bean had been under investigation since September, when Hartford police were called to the city’s Walmart store, following reports that a man was taking cell phone videos of girls in the store. Bean was arrested at the time, and his phone seized, leading police to discover the voyeuristic videos.

Homeland Security investigators forwarded information about the case to the state police to continue the investigation. Troopers say that they found four videos with upskirt footage of girls while they were shopping, and they determined that it was indeed Bean who had taken the videos. It is those videos for which Bean is now being charged. Troopers concluded their investigation and received a warrant to arrest Bean again.

The Associated Press reports that Bean had resigned his position as principal of the Highcrest Elementary School in Wethersfield back in November. He had also previously worked in Tolland and South Windsor, where he had won a “teacher of the year” award in 2004.