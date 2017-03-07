Dr. Phil – “Daughter’s boyfriend arrested for battery twice; she refuses to leave him”

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Keirsten claims her boyfriend, Mike, has slammed her face into the car radio and repeatedly hit her in the head, giving her several black eyes and a bloody lip.

Even though Mike has been arrested twice for domestic battery, Keirsten says she refused to press charges because she loves Mike and he is a great father to her children.

Mike admits he has hit Keirsten but says she is the one with the anger issues and has come at him in an aggressive manner, and he is often afraid and in defense mode.

Keirsten’s parents, Renee and Paul, say they want their daughter to leave Mike before he kills her.

Watch Dr. Phil today at 3 on 22News.

Is there hope for the future of Keirsten and Mike's relationship? #DrPhil pic.twitter.com/nCJIt7yuBJ — The Dr. Phil Show (@TheDrPhilShow) March 7, 2017