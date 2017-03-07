Dozens gathered at the Planned Parenthood rally in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens gathered in Northampton Tuesday to protest new legislation that threatens to defund Planned Parenthood.

The White House did propose preserving federal payments to the group, if it stops providing abortions.

According to their website, in 2012 they had three million clients, and provided roughly 327,000 abortions in the U.S.

The proposal was rejected by Planned Parenthood officials, which receives about $500 million annually in federal funding. However, that money helps pay for women’s health services, not for abortion services.

One protester told 22News why she thinks the organization should be preserved.

“It is a major place of where to get health care for many women that don’t have private doctors that can get all kinds of health care,” said Caren Weiner.

Democrats, and even moderate Republicans, are concerned about women losing care as a result of the cuts.

The bill is still up for review and negotiation.