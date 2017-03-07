Dozens gathered at the Planned Parenthood rally in Northampton

Protesters told 22News why they think Planned Parenthood should be preserved

By Published: Updated:

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens gathered in Northampton Tuesday to protest new legislation that threatens to defund Planned Parenthood.

The White House did propose preserving federal payments to the group, if it stops providing abortions.

According to their website, in 2012 they had three million clients, and provided roughly 327,000 abortions in the U.S.

The proposal was rejected by Planned Parenthood officials, which receives about $500 million annually in federal funding. However, that money helps pay for women’s health services, not for abortion services.

One protester told 22News why she thinks the organization should be preserved.

“It is a major place of where to get health care for many women that don’t have private doctors that can get all kinds of health care,” said Caren Weiner.

Democrats, and even moderate Republicans, are concerned about women losing care as a result of the cuts.

The bill is still up for review and negotiation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s