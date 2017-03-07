Cocktails for St. Patrick’s Day

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) Not a big beer person? Don’t worry because these St. Patrick’s Day cocktails are sure to please your palate! We mixed them up with Matt Dessereau, bartender from Lattitudes.

Honeydew Ginger martini

2oz vodka

1 1/2 Oz Domaine dessereau canton

1 Oz midori

Lemon juice

Shake

Serve in martini glass

Irish mule

2 1/2 Oz Jameson Irish whisky

1 1/2 Domaine de canton

Ginger beer

Fresh lime

Mint chip martini

2 Oz vanilla vodka

1 1/2 Oz bailey’s

1/2 Oz green creme de menthe