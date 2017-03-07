Cocktails for St. Patrick’s Day

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) Not a big beer person? Don’t worry because these St. Patrick’s Day cocktails are sure to please your palate! We mixed them up with Matt Dessereau, bartender from Lattitudes.
Honeydew Ginger martini
- 2oz vodka
- 1 1/2 Oz Domaine dessereau canton
- 1 Oz midori
- Lemon juice
- Shake
- Serve in martini glass
Irish mule
- 2 1/2 Oz Jameson Irish whisky
- 1 1/2 Domaine de canton
- Ginger beer
- Fresh lime
Mint chip martini
- 2 Oz vanilla vodka
- 1 1/2 Oz bailey’s
- 1/2 Oz green creme de menthe