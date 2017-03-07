Cocktails for St. Patrick’s Day

By Published: Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal)   Not a big beer person? Don’t worry because these St. Patrick’s Day cocktails are sure to please your palate!  We mixed them up with Matt Dessereau, bartender from Lattitudes.

Honeydew Ginger martini 

  • 2oz vodka
  • 1 1/2 Oz Domaine dessereau canton
  • 1 Oz midori
  • Lemon juice
  • Shake
  • Serve in martini glass

Irish mule 

  • 2 1/2 Oz Jameson Irish whisky
  • 1 1/2 Domaine de canton
  • Ginger beer
  • Fresh lime

Mint chip martini 

 

  • 2 Oz vanilla vodka
  • 1 1/2 Oz bailey’s
  • 1/2 Oz green creme de menthe

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s