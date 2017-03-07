Chicopee Police, State Police search for suspect

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Police helped state police search for a suspect Tuesday night and 22News caught the arrest on camera!

State Police have pulled over a car in question on I-391 South in Chicopee around 10:00 p.m.

Our 22News crew was rolling when State Police arrested a suspect on the side of the highway. We saw four police cruisers there.

Chicopee Police told 22News they were helping state police with their search for a suspect, but couldn’t provide any other information.

22News also has a call out to State Police.

We’ll bring you the latest updates on air and online.