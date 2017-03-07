Celebrate Purim at the JCC

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) The Jewish Holiday of Purim is coming up and at the Springfield JCC, they’re celebrating with a carnival and more! Rabbi James Greene and Frank Maturo from the Jewish Community Center told us more.

12th Annual Pioneer Valley Jewish Film Festival

March 18th through April 4th

22 films in 9 cities and towns in Hampden, Hampshire & Franklin Counties

More information at: pvjff.org

Purim Safari

Family celebration at the JCC

Sunday, March 12th | 12:30 PM to 3:00 PM

Food, fun & games!

More information at: SpringfieldJCC.org