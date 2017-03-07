Celebrate Purim at the JCC

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal)  The Jewish Holiday of Purim is coming up and at the Springfield JCC, they’re celebrating with a carnival and more! Rabbi James Greene and Frank Maturo from the Jewish Community Center told us more.

12th Annual Pioneer Valley Jewish Film Festival

  • March 18th through April 4th
  • 22 films in 9 cities and towns in Hampden, Hampshire & Franklin Counties
  • More information at: pvjff.org

Purim Safari

  • Family celebration at the JCC
  • Sunday, March 12th | 12:30 PM to 3:00 PM
  • Food, fun & games!
  • More information at: SpringfieldJCC.org

