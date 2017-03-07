Celebrate Purim at the JCC

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) The Jewish Holiday of Purim is coming up and at the Springfield JCC, they’re celebrating with a carnival and more! Rabbi James Greene and Frank Maturo from the Jewish Community Center told us more.
12th Annual Pioneer Valley Jewish Film Festival
- March 18th through April 4th
- 22 films in 9 cities and towns in Hampden, Hampshire & Franklin Counties
- More information at: pvjff.org
Purim Safari
- Family celebration at the JCC
- Sunday, March 12th | 12:30 PM to 3:00 PM
- Food, fun & games!
- More information at: SpringfieldJCC.org