Car stolen in Longmeadow while resident was warming it up

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP)- Warming up your car unattended.

It’s illegal and also puts you at risk for car thefts.

“If you leave your car running, it’s an invitation for somebody to go and swipe it,” said Clarke Volk of Longmeadow. “If you’re not sitting in the car.”

The car theft happened on Bliss Road in Longmeadow Monday morning. A woman went back inside her home after turning on her car to warm it up. When she went back outside, her car was missing.

“It won’t happen with my starter if you open the door the alarm will go off matter of fact the car has to be locked to use the automatic starter,” said Matt Zingiro of Rochester, New York.

Longmeadow Police Lt. Robert Stocks told 22News they used a GPS app on the woman’s phone to track the car. The car was found in West Hartford, Connecticut and police there arrested the two people responsible.

According to state law, you’re only allowed to keep your car running for up to five minutes, and you have to be with it.

“I don’t have a garage so that’s the best way to get the ice, snow, or whatever off my car to defrost it,” said Liz Minardi of East Longmeadow.

For your first offense you can be fined up to $100 for what’s called “unnecessary idling”. Delivery and emergency vehicles are exempt from the law.