Bars adding extra staff for St. Patrick’s Day

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Saint Patrick’s day is one of the busiest days of the year for some bars in western Massachusetts.

The Chicopee Police Department is reminding establishments that just because people are celebrating, doesn’t mean bars can slip on the rules, like checking IDs or letting in more people than capacity allows.

The Waterfront Tavern in Holyoke told 22News they are already training extra staff for the holiday to help keep things in order on the busy day. They said they up their staffing by around 70 percent, with people at every entrance and exit keeping count of the number of patrons and checking IDs.

“We have a huge venue so it might be hard at times, because there are all different openings, but we have security guys at each opening. We have one here, one in the back, one at another entrance. We usually do pretty well with that,” said Kate Peressey of the Waterfront Tavern.

The Waterfront bar said they start filling up as early as 10:00 a.m. on Saint Patrick’s day.