Avalanche strikes French Alps resort of Tignes

PARIS (AP) — French officials say an avalanche has struck the Alpine ski resort of Tignes, and rescue services have launched a search.

The Savoie prefecture said the avalanche struck on Tuesday morning without giving details about potential casualties. French media reported that several skiers have been caught up when the avalanche hit.

Police forces in Tignes confirmed they are currently intervening.

Four snowboarders died last month in Tignes in another avalanche near the resort.