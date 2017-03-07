Alleged Westfield home invasion over the weekend

WESTFIELD, Mass. (The Westfield News) –The city’s police responded to what one ranking officer described as a reported home invasion over the weekend.

Westfield Police Capt. Michael McCabe said that the “reported home invasion” occurred on Summer Street Saturday evening, and according to the police log, the incident was called in to police at around 9:05 p.m. According to the report, the call came in from the alleged victim and reported two males “wearing ski masks, showing hand guns” had “barged in and stole $15,000.”

According to McCabe, the call was met with a “full response” from Westfield Police, which reportedly included a police dog presence and officers reportedly armed with AR-15s. However, McCabe said that he would not comment further on the incident.

According to the police log, following the alleged incident the two suspects reportedly left the scene in an unknown direction. It was also not known if they fled on foot or in a vehicle.

The log also indicated that police found one possible suspect on Franklin Street, but that person was reportedly released when the alleged victim did not identify them as one of the alleged suspects.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

