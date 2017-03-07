2 injured in crash; section of Main St. in Agawam closed

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A section of Main Street in Agawam will be shut down through the late afternoon as Agawam and state police look into the cause of a serious crash.

Agawam Police Lt. Jennifer Blanchette told 22News that the two-car crash was reported near 245 Main Street just before 1:15 Tuesday afternoon. Blanchette said that two people were taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries, though she did not have exact word on their condition at this time.

A state police accident reconstruction team has been called in to help investigate the crash. Blanchette said that Main Street should be closed between Cooper Street and Federal Street for at least a few hours.

