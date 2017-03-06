Warwick fire victims identified

WARWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northwestern District Attorney’s Office has identified 42 year old Lucinda Seago as the mother killed in Saturday’s fire along with four of her children, ages 7, 9, 12 and 15. The father and one child were able to escape.

The father and fifth child who escaped the fire were taken to a hospital in Keene, N.H. and are expected to be okay.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office says the fire was an accident caused by a wood stove in the kitchen at 405 Richmond Road.

Warwick is a town in Franklin County with fewer than 800 residents. The two parents were part of the town government.