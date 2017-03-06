Union Station to reopen in a few months

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s Union Station will reopen in just months!

Union Station actually looks now much like it did in its golden days of the 1940s, but with a modern flare.

“I almost had a tear in my eye because for 40 years, this was a decrepit building, everybody said it will never get done,” said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.

Forty years to the day Congressman Richard Neal announced he would fight to reopen Springfield’s Union Station, it will reopen, to its original grandeur.

22News got you a first look inside the station, which will reopen the weekend of June 24th.

Over the decades, more than 96 million dollars of your federal, state and local tax money has been invested in restoration and modernization.

“When you think of the number of Union Stations across America that met the wrecker’s ball, much regret comes when we rethink what could have been done,” said Congressman Richard Neal.

When it opens, Union Station will offer Amtrak service, PVTA bus service and likely intercity bus service. Congressman Neal said in early 2018, there will be up to 12 more commuter trains traveling north and south.

In addition to the 11,000 square feet of retail space in the train station, the top 2 floors offer 62,000 square feet of commercial space. They’re hoping businesses will fill this area. In the grand concourse: a Dunkin Donuts, Subway and convenience store.

“This becomes the North End anchor and spin off has already occurred here. Just 3 million dollars, the rehab doctors right across the street, Silverbrick Apartments, market rate housing,” said Sarno.

The intermodal transportation hub promises economic growth, while also reminding passengers of Springfield’s rich history in transportation technology.

Springfield’s Chief Economic Development Officer Kevin Kennedy said they’re still working out a deal with Peter Pan Bus Lines to move into Union Station.